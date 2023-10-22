In-N-Out Burger Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Festival in Pomona

Fast food and racing car fans gathered in Pomona on Sunday, October 22nd, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of In-N-Out Burger. The festival, held at the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, saw approximately 23,000 attendees who had pre-purchased tickets. The event featured a variety of activities, including a car show, car racing, live bands, and an In-N-Out museum.

The festival began with a skydiver descending onto the racetrack after a prayer of thanks and for peace in Israel. Mike Calmy, celebrating his own birthday at the event, proudly watched as his daughter sang the national anthem. Calmy, wearing a 75th anniversary Hawaiian shirt, joined many other attendees in browsing the In-N-Out company store, which offered a range of anniversary merchandise.

In-N-Out Burger holds a significant place in the history of fast food. Founded Harry and Esther Snyder, the first In-N-Out location opened in Baldwin Park on October 22, 1948. The drive-thru format and the implementation of a two-way intercom for ordering were innovative features that revolutionized the fast food industry.

The festival also served as a platform to raise funds for charitable organizations supported the In-N-Out Foundation. The foundation focuses on combating child abuse, while the non-profit Slave 2 Nothing, set up In-N-Out owner Lynsi Snyder and her husband Sean Ellingson, addresses substance abuse and human trafficking.

The 75th anniversary festival in Pomona not only celebrated In-N-Out Burger’s rich history but also provided an opportunity for fans to indulge in their love for fast food and racing. With its packed schedule of events and attractions, the festival paid tribute to the iconic brand that has become a staple in the lives of many across the country.

