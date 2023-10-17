The Magic of Philly’s DIY Music Scene Explored in Fly High DIY Documentary

The DIY scene in Philadelphia is more than just a place to buy materials for your weekend project; it’s a vibrant community of musicians and artists who put on their own shows in unconventional venues. This scene has recently been spotlighted in the short documentary, Fly High DIY, created filmmaker Nico Swan.

Swan, a 23-year-old filmmaker from Detroit, became captivated Philly’s DIY community and felt compelled to document it. He describes DIY as a community of people who organize their own music shows in obscure locations like basements, abandoned garages, and even skate parks. What sets DIY apart is the sense of independence and creativity, as artists are not seeking permission or sponsorship from major companies. It’s about doing what they love and making art on their own terms.

Throughout the documentary, Swan captures the essence of the Philly DIY scene, highlighting the tight-knit community and the diverse range of music genres represented. DIY originated from the punk movement but has expanded to include rap, R&B, and other styles. The community is supportive and united, with everyone coming together for the right reasons.

For Swan, the decision to focus on Philly was an easy one. He was drawn to the strong sense of community he witnessed, where bands played together, supported each other, and had their own film guy to capture their performances. It was like a family, and Swan wanted to share this experience with a wider audience.

One of the most memorable moments in the documentary occurs during a DIY show in Cecil B. Moore Plaza. A concertgoer named Moo unexpectedly takes the microphone and starts rapping, and the entire crowd, as well as the other musicians, enthusiastically join in. This impromptu moment perfectly encapsulates the spirit of DIY – spontaneous, inclusive, and full of magic.

Swan hopes that viewers of the documentary will be inspired to seek out their own local DIY communities, as every city has its own unique scene. While he acknowledges that Philly’s DIY scene may be hard to beat, he believes that every city has its own small or big DIY community waiting to be discovered.

By shedding light on the DIY community in Philadelphia, Fly High DIY serves as a testament to the inventiveness, independence, and unwavering support that can be found within this alternative music scene. It celebrates the magic of DIY and encourages others to embrace their own creative communities.

