14 Experiences That Show Some People Just Don’t Get It

In life, we often come across people who seem to be completely unaware of their own actions and the impact they have on others. These individuals have a remarkable ability to think that they are not the problem, even when it is clear to everyone else that they are. Here are 14 instances that perfectly illustrate this phenomenon.

One example is a professor who believes that students should achieve scores above perfection to earn a 100%. Another is a person who displays misogynistic behavior and gets visibly upset at the thought of being outperformed a woman in a video game.

There is also the concert-goer who sees no issue with opening an umbrella indoors during a Beyoncé performance, despite it being nighttime and not a rainy day. Additionally, there is the individual at the movie theater who pays to watch a film but chooses to ignore it watching their brightly lit phone instead.

Another case involves a customer service agent who refuses to refund a customer’s money and suggests she consider it a donation. Then, there is the person who tears open a bread package in a messy manner instead of doing it more neatly.

Furthermore, we have the inconsiderate tipper who leaves an insulting note for their server. There is also the restaurant owner who compares a positive review to infamous figures like Hitler and Jeffrey Dahmer.

One person demonstrates a complete lack of understanding disregarding the needs of others on a plane and subjecting them to the unpleasant smell of her underwear. Another individual requests that residents of a neighborhood vacate their own parking spots to accommodate football fans.

In another scenario, parents hire a babysitter and stay out later than agreed upon while silencing her attempts to contact them. There is also the individual who leaves their clothes unattended in a communal dryer for an extended period and then leaves a passive-aggressive note.

Lastly, a dentist’s office reminds a patient multiple times about a cancellation fee, only to cancel her appointment just one hour before she was supposed to arrive.

These examples remind us that some individuals simply do not comprehend the consequences of their behavior and fail to see how they are the problem. It is important for society to highlight and address these issues to promote empathy and consideration for others.

Source: “23 People Who Don’t Think They’re The Problem, But They Are”