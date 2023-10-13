6 Telegram Hacks to Enhance Your Messaging Experience

Telegram has gained popularity among Gen-Zs and millennials in Singapore due to its adorable sticker packs and user-friendly features. While many users are familiar with the basic functionalities of the messaging app, there are several hacks that can enhance your Telegram experience.

1. Add animated effects to your video messages: Users can now add animated filters like hearts, confetti, and rain clouds to their video messages. By using specific hand signs, such as making a heart shape or showing a peace sign, users can create various effects. However, this feature is only available on Apple iOS 17 for now.

2. Separate your work and personal chats with folders: Telegram’s folder function allows users to better organize their conversations. Users can create folders and name them according to their preferences, such as work, personal, or specific topics. This feature helps declutter the app and keep conversations organized.

3. Schedule messages ahead of time: Users can draft messages and schedule them to be sent at a specific date and time. This is useful for sending birthday wishes or messages to someone in a different time zone. Users can access and manage their scheduled messages through an icon in the conversation.

4. Set reminders in “saved messages”: The “saved messages” folder serves as a storage space for personal files and messages. However, users can also utilize it as a reminder system. By drafting a reminder and setting a specific date and time, users can receive alerts for important tasks or events.

5. Send silent messages: To avoid disturbing friends who may be busy, users can send silent messages. These messages are sent in real time without any notification sounds or buzzing. Users can simply draft a message, select “send without sound,” and the message will be delivered silently.

6. Send self-destructing photos: Similar to Snapchat, Telegram allows users to send photos that disappear after being viewed. This is useful for sharing temporary or embarrassing pictures that users don’t want to be saved. Additionally, Telegram notifies the sender if a screenshot is taken.

These hacks can enhance your Telegram experience and make messaging more fun and efficient. Give them a try and elevate your communication with friends and colleagues.

Sources:

– Source Article: Telegram hacks to use in 2023