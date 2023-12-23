Discover the Best of Winter in New York City

Winter in New York City offers a multitude of experiences for both locals and tourists. Whether you prefer indoor or outdoor activities, there’s something for everyone to enjoy during the colder months. Here are some unique options to make the most of your winter in the Big Apple.

Indulge in a savory delight that has gone viral. The raclette sandwich has taken New York City storm. Brought to you Wisconsin’s Baked Cheese Haus, this mouthwatering creation features caramelized cheese scraped from a giant wheel and drizzled onto a baguette with ham. Find it at Bryant Park and Union Square markets.

Embark on an extraordinary tour of Gilded Age mansions. Let the harsh weather be your excuse to explore the luxurious residences that define the city’s history. The Gilded Age Mansions of Fifth Avenue Tour Bowery Boys takes you through six opulent homes of 19th-century wealth and status.

Immerse yourself in the world of zines at the Brooklyn Museum. The exhibition “Copy Machine Manifestos: Artists Who Make Zines” showcases how these self-published booklets have influenced punk, street culture, feminism, and avant-garde movements. Discover the artwork of over a hundred artists through zines and other artistic creations.

Become part of the art at MoMA PS1. Rirkrit Tiravanija’s exhibition, “A LOT OF PEOPLE,” encourages viewers to participate in the art-making process. With interactive pieces that rotate weekly, such as tea ceremonies, ping-pong games, and jam sessions, you become an integral part of the artistic experience.

Enjoy ice skating with breathtaking views. Glide across the ice at the new ice rink in Brooklyn Bridge Park, where you’ll be treated to stunning views of the Brooklyn Bridge and the Manhattan skyline. Affordable skate rentals and a cozy cafe make this an ideal spot for winter fun. Alternatively, head to the Wollman Rink in Central Park.

Be prepared for a snowy day in New York. If the winter brings snow, seize the opportunity for an epic sledding session. Ewen Park in the Bronx offers an 80-foot hill and convenient stairs for easy access to the top. Make use of the Parks Department’s list of the city’s best sledding spots.

Experience the artistry of gingerbread at the Museum of the City of New York. “Gingerbread NYC: The Great Borough Bake-Off” showcases 23 talented bakers who depict their boroughs in gingerbread creations. Feast your eyes on these edible works of art, and even vote for your favorite creation.

Uncover the influence of Africa on Byzantine art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The exhibition “Africa & Byzantium” highlights the impact of African kingdoms on Byzantine arts during the period from circa 330 to 1453 A.D. Discover mosaics, sculptures, pottery, paintings, and other objects that showcase Africa’s central role in cultural exchange.

Step back in time with captivating subway scenes from 1977. In the New York Public Library’s exhibition “New York City Subways 1977: Alen MacWeeney,” photographer Alen MacWeeney takes you on a journey through the contradictions of everyday life on the subway. Through illuminating diptychs, the exhibition captures private moments in public spaces.

Take a peaceful winter hike in Van Cortlandt Park or Jamaica Bay Wildlife Preserve. Experience the tranquility of nature as you explore the trails on your own or join a guided hike with the Urban Park Rangers. The Winter Solstice Hike even ends with a cozy campfire.

Immerse yourself in the poetry and music of Rumi at Joe’s Pub. Enjoy a performance of “Gold Rumi” translator and vocalist Haleh Liza Gafori, accompanied Grammy-nominated musician Shahzad Ismaily and violinist Trina Basu. Let the beautiful verses and melodies transport you to a world of wisdom and inspiration.

Engage in a thrilling new way of watching reality TV at Syndicated. This bar offers a unique experience where you can enjoy reality TV shows as if they were live sports events. Catch your favorite reality shows with a drink in hand and immerse yourself in the excitement.

Winter in New York City is a time of exploration and discovery. From delectable treats to immersive art experiences, there is no shortage of ways to make the most of the season. Embrace the colder months and embrace the diverse and vibrant offerings that the city has to offer.