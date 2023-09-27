Arrests Made and Cases Registered in Pro-Hindutva Attack on Alleged Beef Transporters

The Doddaballapur police have taken 23 individuals into custody who are members of a pro-Hindutva outfit. This follows an incident in which a group of people allegedly transporting beef in six vehicles from Hindupur to Bengaluru were attacked and their vehicles set on fire. The perpetrators, representing Sri Rama Sene and other pro-Hindutva outfits, intercepted the vehicles at Doddaballapur IB circle and assaulted the drivers.

The accused then paraded the drivers with the meat on their heads, dumped the meat on the road, and accused the police and local administration of allowing beef smuggling. They also set fire to one of the cars, creating a tense situation. To exacerbate the situation, the accused recorded a video of the incident and circulated it on their social media platforms to communalize the incident.

In response to the incident, the police registered six cases against the social media groups and accounts that shared the videos. The accused individuals have been arrested on multiple charges, including dacoity, assault using dangerous weapons, arson, rioting, and unlawful assembly under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Additionally, seven men, including the drivers of the vehicles, were booked under the anti-cow slaughter law.

The police suspect that there may be more people involved in the incident and are currently making efforts to identify and locate them. It is believed that the accused had patrolled the highway, blocking vehicles and harassing motorists under the pretext of illegally checking vehicles. During the commotion, an ice cream truck driver was also assaulted and robbed.

This incident highlights the ongoing tension surrounding cow protection and consumption of beef in India, as well as the role of social media in spreading communal tensions. The swift action taken the police in arresting the accused is essential for maintaining law and order and preventing further violence.

