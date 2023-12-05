Celebrity Engagements That Ended Before the Wedding Bells

According to multiple celebrity couples, getting engaged doesn’t always guarantee a trip down the aisle. Many high-profile relationships have ended before the wedding bells could ring, despite the excitement and public attention surrounding their engagements.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, for example, were engaged back in 2004 but called it quits. Fast forward 18 years later, and the couple finally tied the knot. Jude Law and Sienna Miller had a tumultuous engagement as well. After calling off their engagement in 2005 due to Law’s affair, they got back together briefly before ultimately ending their relationship in 2011.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande had a whirlwind romance, getting engaged just weeks into their relationship in 2018. However, they decided to call off their engagement a few months later. Similarly, Demi Moore and Emilio Estevez were engaged in 1985 but eventually called it quits two years later.

Johnny Depp had two failed engagements, one with Jennifer Grey in 1989 and another with Winona Ryder in 1990. Kiefer Sutherland and Julia Roberts were also engaged in 1990, but Roberts got cold feet and broke it off just days before their wedding.

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow called off their engagement in 1997 after several years together, and Jennifer Aniston and Tate Donovan ended their three-year engagement in 1998. Sandra Bullock and Tate Donovan were also engaged but called it off in 1995.

Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette got engaged in 2004 but ended their relationship three years later. The same goes for Sean Penn and Charlize Theron, who announced their engagement in 2014 but separated a year later.

Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson had their fair share of ups and downs, including a broken engagement in 2010, but they tried to reconcile. Lenny Kravitz and Nicole Kidman were engaged in 2003 but decided to part ways.

These celebrity examples show that even in the world of fame and glamour, not all engagements lead to a happily ever after. Sometimes, it takes time for the stars to align, and for love to find its way back.