Man Arrested for Online Abuse and Image Morphing Using AI: A Wake-Up Call for Social Media Safety

In a recent development, the Visakhapatnam Cybercrime Police successfully apprehended a 22-year-old man involved in online abuse and image morphing using artificial intelligence (AI). The accused, identified as Kalaga Divakar, targeted an unmarried woman on Instagram through deceptive means, ultimately leading to his arrest.

Initially, the victim accepted Divakar’s Instagram request, unaware of his malicious intentions. This allowed the accused to gain access to her images, which he used AI technology to morph inappropriately. Shockingly, Divakar then proceeded to sell the manipulated images to various Telegram channels, creating a disturbing market for compromised content.

The victim, facing harassment and blackmail, bravely reported the incident to the authorities. Promptly responding to the complaint, the Visakhapatnam Cybercrime Police employed advanced techniques to trace the culprit’s location. Eventually, Divakar was found to be residing in Pendurthi, a residential area in the region.

It is alarming to note that Divakar, a student pursuing a B.Sc. Agriculture degree, had been involved in similar criminal activities previously. This arrest not only puts an end to his harmful actions, but also serves as a reminder of the importance of implementing safe practices when using social media platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is online abuse?

A: Online abuse refers to any harmful, offensive, or malicious behavior directed towards an individual or group on the internet.

Q: What is image morphing?

A: Image morphing involves digitally altering or blending images to create a distorted or manipulated version of the original.

Q: How does artificial intelligence (AI) contribute to image morphing?

A: AI technology can be used to automatically manipulate and transform images, making it easier for individuals to create convincing and realistic morphed content.

Q: How can I protect myself from online abuse and image manipulation?

A: It is crucial to exercise caution when interacting with strangers on social media platforms, be mindful of the information and images shared online, and report any suspicious or abusive behavior to the appropriate authorities.

