Teenager Accused of Murdering Friend and Kidnapping Girlfriend after Cash Transaction

A 17-year-old teenager named Cory James has been accused of murdering his friend and kidnapping the friend’s girlfriend. The victim’s mother believes that her son was targeted because he had recently cashed a large settlement check.

The incident occurred on Saturday in the 17100 block of Cali Drive. Kwana Bunkley, 20, was shot and killed, allegedly James. Bunkley’s mother revealed that her son had posted a video on social media of himself cashing a $7,000 settlement check from a previous accident. She believes that this video made him a target.

During the shooting, Bunkley’s girlfriend was reportedly kidnapped for a short period of time. In court, it was revealed that the incident occurred when Bunkley and his girlfriend gave James a ride. James allegedly demanded money from them during the ride and ultimately shot Bunkley.

On Wednesday, James was arrested the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime Apprehension Team. In probable cause court, his bond was set at $225,000. He has been charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping. If he posts bond, he will be placed under house arrest.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder to be cautious when sharing personal financial information online, as it can make individuals vulnerable to theft or harm. It is important to consider the potential risks and ramifications before posting such content.

