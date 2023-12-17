CM Punk’s Potential Victory in the 2024 Royal Rumble

Wrestling superstar CM Punk has recently made headlines with his announcement of entering the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble Match. While fans eagerly await the event, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has expressed his belief that Punk should emerge victorious in the Rumble next year.

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long shared his insights on the matter. According to the former SmackDown General Manager, the top spot in wrestling is all about drawing money and filling seats. Long stated that he agreed with Bill Apter’s view that CM Punk should win the Rumble, as it is an expectation shared many fans. However, Long also proposed that if Punk were to win, it shouldn’t be a clean victory. There should be some element of surprise or controversy to spice up the event.

CM Punk has been making waves since his return to WWE, engaging in confrontations with fellow superstar Seth Rollins. Rumors have circulated about a potential match between these two in 2024. However, before that clash happens, Punk’s first post-return match will be against Dominik Mysterio at an upcoming live event.

As fans eagerly anticipate CM Punk’s participation in the 2024 Royal Rumble, it remains to be seen how the event will unfold. With Teddy Long’s endorsement and the anticipation surrounding Punk’s return, the Rumble is shaping up to be a must-watch event for wrestling enthusiasts.

What will the future hold for CM Punk and his quest for victory in the Royal Rumble? Only time will tell.