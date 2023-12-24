New and Unconventional Celebrity Baby Names: Finding Inspiration from the Stars

Celebrities are known for their unique styles and taste in everything, including baby names. If you’re looking for some unconventional baby name inspiration, why not take a leaf out of the celebrity book? In this article, we explore some famous celebrity baby names and the stories behind them.

1. Apple – Inspired a Booking Agent’s Daughter

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin named their firstborn daughter Apple after Chris’ North American booking agent Marty Diamond, who already had a daughter with that name.

2. Robinson True – Honoring Men of Courage

Christian Ponder, the former NFL quarterback, named his son Robinson True as a tribute to two men he admires – Jackie Robinson and David Ponder – who exemplify courage and staying true to their convictions.

3. Shiloh Nouvel – Translating to “New Messiah”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt named their daughter Shiloh, a Hebrew name that signifies “Messiah” or “Peaceful One.” Combined with the middle name Nouvel, her full moniker means “New Messiah.”

4. & 5. Rumi and Sir – Poetic and Strong Personalities

Jay-Z and Beyoncé chose the name Rumi, their favorite poet, for their daughter. Sir, their son, got his name because he made his strong personality apparent from the moment of his birth.

6. Revel James Makai – Celebrating Life and Uniqueness

Matthew Morrison and his wife named their son Revel, emphasizing their desire to “revel” in their child. They followed their own unique naming tradition, choosing “M” for a girl and “R” for a boy.

7. & 8. North and Saint – Symbolic and Miracles

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian named their daughter North to represent their highest point together. Saint, their son, signifies a blessing, considering the difficulties Kim faced during her pregnancy.

9. Golden – A Name Fit for a Gold Medalist

Nick Cannon named his child Golden, after his twins (Moroccan and Monroe) with Mariah Carey. The baby’s nickname is “Go Go.”

10. Zen – Peaceful Nature

Zoe Saldana and her husband named their son Zen, reflecting his peaceful and tranquil nature. In an Instagram post on his first birthday, Saldana referred to him as their little “Yogi baby.”

11. & 12. Lincoln and Delta – Taking Inspiration from Teasing Texts

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard named their first child Lincoln after feeling a boy vibe during Bell’s pregnancy, and they stuck with it even when they found out she was a girl. Their second child, Delta, was inspired a playful text conversation.

13. & 14. Brooklyn and Harper – Places and Literature

David and Victoria Beckham named their first-born child Brooklyn because Victoria discovered her pregnancy while in Brooklyn and called David. Harper, their daughter, was named after the book “To Kill a Mockingbird” Harper Lee.

15. Katherine Swati – Tributes to Hollywood and Heritage

Mindy Kaling named her daughter Katherine Swati, with Katherine paying homage to Katherine Hepburn and Swati honoring her Indian heritage and her late mother.

16. James – A Family Connection

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds named their daughter James, a gender-neutral name that is also a tribute to Reynolds’ late father.

17. Aurelia – Inspired the Roman Empire

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, named his daughter Aurelia, showcasing his fascination with the power and glory of the Roman Empire.

These celebrity baby names show that when it comes to naming your child, the possibilities are endless. Whether you’re drawn to unique or meaningful names, looking to honor someone, or simply inspired a moment in time, let the stars guide you in finding the perfect name for your little one.