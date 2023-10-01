New Movies Coming to Streaming Platforms this October: From Thrillers to Horror

This October, streaming platforms are offering a variety of new and exciting movies to entertain audiences. Netflix has two highly anticipated fall releases: “Fair Play,” a thrilling finance movie that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and “Pain Hustlers,” a gripping film starring Chris Evans and Emily Blunt.

For those in the Halloween spirit, Disney+ is releasing a reboot of “Haunted Mansion,” perfect for families looking for a spooky adventure. Peacock is hoping to attract subscribers with Blumhouse’s “Five Nights at Freddy’s” remake, streaming alongside its theatrical release. Amazon Prime Video is also featuring “Totally Killer,” a time travel slasher film from Blumhouse.

Hulu is catering to horror fans with classics like Edgar Wright’s “Shaun of the Dead” and Mike Flanagan’s “Doctor Sleep,” the sequel to “The Shining.” Additionally, “The Black Phone” and “The Boogeyman” will be returning to streaming platforms this month.

Netflix’s “Fair Play” is a finance thriller that tells the story of two co-workers in a secret relationship whose bond is tested when one’s career takes off. Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” reboot features a stellar ensemble cast and promises a creative twist on the beloved attraction. “Pain Hustlers” stars Emily Blunt as a struggling mother caught in a dangerous scheme at a pharmaceutical start-up.

Other notable films include Paramount+’s “The Caine Mutiny Court Martial,” centered on a naval court-martial questioning the events aboard a ship, and “Pet Sematary: Bloodlines,” a prequel that uncovers dark secrets in a small town. Louis Tomlinson’s documentary, “All of Those Voices,” explores his personal journey as a former member of One Direction.

With a range of genres and captivating stories, these new movies are sure to provide entertainment for viewers this October.

