New Streaming Movies to Get Excited About in November

The holiday season is upon us, and that means it’s time for some festive movie watching. Streaming services have got your back this November, offering a variety of new releases to get you in the holiday spirit. From beloved classics returning to the screen to exciting new originals, there’s something for everyone this month.

Netflix is particularly bringing the heat with a slew of Oscar contenders that have made their way to streaming after limited theatrical releases. Two highly anticipated films, “Nyad” starring Annette Bening and “Rustin” featuring Colman Domingo, have already hit the platform, showcasing incredible performances that are sure to garner awards buzz. Additionally, Netflix is launching David Fincher’s intense thriller “The Killer,” starring Michael Fassbender as an assassin on the brink of unraveling. But perhaps the biggest movie on Netflix this month is “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” the highly acclaimed sequel to the animated superhero film that has dazzled both critics and audiences alike.

Other streaming platforms are also offering their fair share of exciting releases. If you’re in the mood for some heartwarming comedy, Peacock has got you covered with “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,” the latest installment in the beloved romantic-comedy franchise. Join Nia Vardalos and John Corbett as they take their unforgettable family on an adventure in Greece.

So, grab some popcorn, cozy up on the couch, and get ready to indulge in some cinematic delights this November. Whether you’re looking for holiday cheer, gripping dramas, or laugh-out-loud comedies, the streaming services have got you covered.

FAQ:

Q: What are some Oscar contenders streaming on Netflix this month?

A: “Nyad” and “Rustin” are two highly acclaimed films on Netflix that are already generating awards buzz.

Q: What is the biggest movie on Netflix this month?

A: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is the highly anticipated sequel that has captured the attention of both critics and audiences.

Q: What comedy franchise has a new installment on Peacock?

A: “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” is the latest film in the romantic-comedy series that reunites Nia Vardalos and John Corbett for a trip to Greece.

Q: Are there any holiday movies available for streaming?

A: Yes, there are plenty of holiday movies available across various streaming platforms to get you in the festive spirit.