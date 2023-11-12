21-Year-Old TikTok Star Faces Backlash for Achieving Mortgage-Free Home

A 21-year-old TikTok influencer recently bought her first home without a mortgage. However, instead of receiving congratulations, she faced a barrage of negative comments from social media users. Katylee Bailey, who rose to fame on TikTok, explained that the hate she received made her feel guilty about her significant achievement.

Bailey, based in the U.K., posted a TikTok video on April 7, proudly announcing her accomplishment. While some viewers celebrated her success, others accused her of bragging and lacking empathy for those struggling financially. Commenters pointed out that essential workers like paramedics face financial difficulties despite their dedication.

However, Bailey clarified that being a social media influencer is not an easy job. She reminded people that she still has financial responsibilities, such as paying taxes, managing accounts, and treating her online presence as a business. Despite leaving college during the pandemic and redirecting her energy toward social media, she emphasized that she still works hard to maintain her success.

With a following of 2.9 million on TikTok and nearly 400,000 on Instagram, Bailey’s social media influence has become her full-time job. Initially relying on borrowing money from friends to buy food, Bailey’s dedication to her craft paid off as she began earning revenue from brand deals, views, shares, and comments.

FAQs

Why did Katylee Bailey feel guilty about buying her first home without a mortgage?

Katylee Bailey felt guilty because she received negative comments accusing her of bragging and lacking empathy for those struggling financially. The criticism made her question her accomplishment and made moving into her new home difficult.

How did Katylee Bailey make money as a TikTok influencer?

Katylee Bailey started making money through TikTok going live and later earning revenue based on views, shares, and comments. As her following grew, she began securing brand deals, which further contributed to her success.

Did Katylee Bailey let the negative comments affect her success?

No, despite the backlash, Katylee Bailey decided not to let the negativity impact her. She realized that it is impossible to make everyone happy and believes that even her “haters” contribute to her success engaging with her content.

Sources:

https://www.foxnews.com