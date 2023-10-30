The Journey of Jayson Siu: From Car Accessories Side Hustle to Thriving Business Owner

Young entrepreneur Jayson Siu never expected his car accessories side hustle to take off the way it did. In October 2021, a TikTok video featuring one of his products, an LED-lined rearview mirror, went viral, generating a staggering $12,000 in sales in just one day. Siu, a freshman at the University of Hawaii at Manoa at the time, found himself overwhelmed and unprepared for the sudden surge in demand.

Operating out of his parents’ two-bedroom apartment in Honolulu, Siu worked tirelessly to fulfill the influx of orders. He recalls spending hours at Office Depot, printing and cutting labels hand to ensure customer satisfaction. This unexpected success marked the turning point for Siu’s business, which he named Invalid.jp.

Since then, Invalid.jp has seen tremendous growth. Siu’s LED-backed light-up sticker video garnered over 9 million views, leading to an astonishing $38,000 in revenue within 24 hours. In 2022, the business brought in a total revenue of $512,000, and Siu expects this year’s sales to surpass that figure.

Invalid.jp has evolved from a mere side hustle into a full-fledged business. Siu now devotes a minimum of 40 hours per week to running the company, all while juggling a full class load at college. He recently rented a warehouse, a significant step up from his parents’ small apartment, to accommodate the growing demands of his business.

Managing the dual responsibilities of being a college student and a business owner has been challenging for Siu. However, he remains committed to pursuing both paths. He strategically schedules his college classes in the mornings, allowing him to dedicate the afternoons to Invalid.jp. Siu also receives support from his mother, girlfriend, and hired contractors who assist with order management and TikTok content creation.

Although the workload can be overwhelming, Siu recognizes the potential of his business. He dreams of expanding his team and reducing his personal involvement in day-to-day operations, allowing him more time for personal and leisure activities. Siu acknowledges that finding the right balance between his thriving business and personal life will require careful planning and ongoing adjustments.

