21 Savage Introduces Immigrant-Inspired TikTok Filter for Music Preview

21 Savage has introduced an innovative TikTok filter that allows users, particularly immigrants, to get a sneak preview of his new music. The rapper, originally from London and now residing in America, recently announced his upcoming album titled “American Dream.” To signify his immigrant status in the US, he shared an image of the album cover with British and American flag emojis.

The newly introduced TikTok filter presents an animation influenced the American green card, a symbol of permanent residence and work authorization. Users can access the music preview simply answering whether they are “an immigrant who dares to dream” or not. This unique feature provides a creative way for 21 Savage to connect with his fan base, particularly those who can relate to his immigrant experience.

In addition to the album announcement, the rapper also released a trailer for his biopic titled “American Dream: The 21 Savage Story.” The trailer showcases renowned actors Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin portraying 21 Savage at different stages of his life. The four-minute, twenty-second clip also serves as a music video for an unnamed track that may be included in the upcoming album.

The biopic explores 21 Savage’s poignant immigration journey, culminating with the confirmation from his lawyer that he is now a “lawful resident of the United States with the freedom to travel internationally.” While the release date for the biopic is yet to be announced, it is expected to arrive later this year, offering fans a deeper understanding of the rapper’s life story.

“American Dream” will follow 21 Savage’s highly acclaimed album “I Am > I Was,” released in 2018. The rapper’s recent sold-out concert at the O2 Arena in December received rave reviews, with critics celebrating his triumph in being able to perform in the UK after a prolonged absence.

In conclusion, 21 Savage’s introduction of the immigrant-inspired TikTok filter and the upcoming release of his album and biopic demonstrate his artistic evolution and desire to connect with his audience on a personal level.