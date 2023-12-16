From Hollywood to Higher Education: Celebrities Who Pursued College Degrees

In a world where fame often arrives early, some celebrities have managed to balance their careers in the spotlight with the pursuit of higher education. While some famous faces, like Emma Watson, have chosen to earn their degrees after establishing themselves in the entertainment industry, others put their education first before stepping into the bright lights of Hollywood.

Hugh Jackman, best known for his role as Wolverine, spent a year as a PE teacher before returning to school to graduate with a BA in communications. Lupita Nyong’o, daughter of a professor, had her sights set on a career in acting but earned a degree in theater and film to further develop her skills. Similarly, Jonah Hauer-King, star of The Little Mermaid, pursued a degree in theology while acting.

Reba McEntire, known for her country music career, holds a degree in education and could have potentially become an elementary school teacher in an alternate universe. Action star Dolph Lundgren, originally from Sweden, studied chemical engineering in the United States before completing his degree in Stockholm.

Several celebrities pursued degrees in fields unrelated to their eventual careers. Sigourney Weaver, famous for her roles in Alien and Ghostbusters, graduated with a BA in English while actively participating in theater during her time at Stanford University. Cole Sprouse, of Suite Life fame, studied archaeology at New York University, and Issa Rae, creator of the HBO series Insecure, pursued a degree in African and African-American Studies at Stanford.

Other celebrities used their degrees to enhance their acting careers. Mayim Bialik, who portrayed a neuroscientist on The Big Bang Theory, earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in neuroscience from UCLA. John Legend, in addition to his EGOT accomplishments, graduated magna cum laude with a BA in English. Rebel Wilson holds two BAs—one in Theater and Performance Studies and another in law.

From esteemed universities to unexpected majors, these celebrities prove that education and fame can coexist. Whether their degrees directly influenced their careers or not, their commitment to higher learning showcases the value of education for individuals pursuing their passions.