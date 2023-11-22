The Four Knights of the Apocalypse: The Highly Anticipated Sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins

Fans of the beloved fantasy anime, The Seven Deadly Sins, have something exciting to look forward to – a sequel series is on its way! Titled The Four Knights of the Apocalypse, this new installment will be available for streaming on Netflix starting January 31, 2024. While the series is already airing in Japan, international audiences can expect a substantial episode drop early next year.

The Four Knights of the Apocalypse follows the story of a young boy named Percival, who resides with his grandfather in a remote area referred to as ‘the Finger of God.’ However, his peaceful life takes a drastic turn when he encounters a mysterious knight, setting off a chain of events that will unveil a shocking secret and send him on a never-ending journey.

Based on the sequel manga created Nakaba Suzuki, The Four Knights of the Apocalypse takes place years after the conclusion of The Seven Deadly Sins anime. In the previous season, viewers witnessed the defeat of the Demon King and Cath, resulting in peace being restored to Britannia and Camelot.

With the release of the first trailer, fans catch a glimpse of the four titular Knights of the Apocalypse, whose destiny is tied to the destruction of the world. The animation appears to have undergone significant improvement, adding to the excitement for long-time viewers.

This highly anticipated sequel is yet another addition to Netflix’s impressive lineup of anime and animated series. With the second season of Arcane on the horizon and recent premieres such as Castlevania: Nocturne and Onmyoji, the streaming giant continues to cater to fans of the genre. Moreover, Netflix has secured rights to classic anime titles like Neon Genesis Evangelion and Monster, further cementing its commitment to providing a diverse range of content.

