New Timeline Announced for 2024 WGA Awards: Greater Opportunities for Guild Members

The Writers Guild of America has recently announced a surprising move in shifting their 2024 WGA Awards away from the Oscar season. The decision, made after the guild’s months-long strike against the AMPTP, aims to provide guild members with greater opportunities to submit their work.

The WGA Awards, even in normal times, have always had a slightly different perspective on the awards season. Unlike other major guilds, their awards only consider work made under WGA terms, which means that many indie and international productions are disqualified. Moving the 76th annual ceremony to April 14, more than a month after the 2024 Oscars on March 10, adds an additional layer of disincentive for studio lobbying and attendance prominent talents at the WGA awards, sources reveal.

The newly announced timeline for the 2023-2024 WGA Awards season presents key dates and deadlines that all interested parties should take note of. It includes a submission window from November 1 to December 22, 2023, allowing for entries in various categories such as screenplays (original, adapted, documentary), series (drama, comedy, limited, new), TV-radio/audio-new media scripts, and the prestigious Paul Selvin Award.

Preliminary voting for series (drama, comedy, new, limited) and screenplay (original and adapted) will commence from January 22, 2024, with final online voting taking place on February 9. On February 21, the nominations for screenplay (original, adapted, documentary), television, new media, news, radio/audio, and promotional writing will be announced. Final series and screenplay online voting will conclude on March 8.

Finally, on April 14, the 76th Annual Writers Guild Awards ceremony will take place, honoring outstanding achievements in writing. The shift in the timeline aims to provide ample time for guild members to submit their work, ensuring a fair and comprehensive evaluation process.

