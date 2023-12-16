New Beauty Trend Alert: Embrace the Aquamarine Blue Craze

In a surprising twist, Pinterest has announced that aquamarine blue is set to become the hottest beauty trend of 2024. Move over Peach Fuzz, it’s time to make way for this cool and refreshing color in our beauty bags. From eye makeup to lips and nails, here are the top aquamarine blue beauty products to help you stay on-trend and embrace the blue-tiful craze.

1. Bold and Vibrant: M.A.C. Cosmetics Color Excess Gel Pencil Eyeliner in “Perpetual Shock!” offers a touch of blue that will make your eyes pop. Say goodbye to traditional black and brown eyeliners and opt for this stunning shade of blue.

2. Galactic Glam: Pat McGrath Labs Dark Star 006 V4 Eyeshadow Duo features “Blitz Sapphire,” a mesmerizing cobalt blue shade, and “Cyber Clear,” a glossy topcoat with a blue shift. Experiment with these shades for a futuristic and out-of-this-world eye look.

3. Versatile Blues: For those who love variety, the Lancôme Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in “Bleu Hypnôtique” is a must-have. This palette offers a range of dark blue shades, along with black, gold, and champagne hues to create endless eye looks.

4. Luscious Lashes: Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara in “Nola” is not your average mascara. Coating your lashes in a wash of navy blue will give them extra definition and make your eyes stand out.

When it comes to lips and nails, don’t shy away from the blue trend. Here are two products that will add a touch of blue without going overboard:

1. Subtle Shimmer: Milk Makeup Odyssey Lip Oil Gloss in “Globetrot” provides a delicate wash of sky blue shimmer, perfect for adding a touch of color to your lips. Wear it alone or layer it over your favorite lip color.

2. Out-of-This-World Nails: CND Vinylux Longwear Blue Nail Polish in “Peacock Blue” is a rich cobalt blue shade that will make your nails look stunning and fashion-forward. With its chip-resistant formula, your manicure will last for up to seven days.

To complete your aquamarine blue look, try the Danessa Myricks Infinite Chrome Flakes for Eyes and Face in “Moonlight.” This cerulean blue with a periwinkle shift can be applied to your eyelids or high points of your face for an ethereal and celestial effect.

Embrace the aquamarine blue craze and make a bold statement with your beauty looks in 2024. Get ready to turn heads and stand out from the crowd with this cool and refreshing trend.