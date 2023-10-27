Town of Oakland Proposes 2024 Budget with Focus on Infrastructure Investment

The Town of Oakland in Douglas County has recently announced its proposed budget for 2024. The budget, which will be subject to a public hearing on November 14, highlights a significant reduction in taxes collected and a strong emphasis on infrastructure development.

According to the proposed budget, the town aims to allocate funds towards various key areas, including general government, public safety, public works, and conservation and development. The allocated budget for general government is set to increase 8.8%, while public safety is expected to experience a decrease of 58.6%. Additionally, public works will receive a 7.9% increase in funding, indicating a commitment to improving infrastructure within the town.

With the reduction in taxes collected, the town aims to alleviate the financial burden on its residents. This decision reflects a clear understanding of the economic challenges faced many individuals and households in the area.

In terms of loans, the Town of Oakland currently has two mortgage loans, one for the construction of the Town Hall/Fire Garage and another for a grader and truck. These loans, totaling $1,089,287.62, demonstrate the town’s proactive approach to investing in necessary equipment and facilities.

As the town moves forward with its proposed budget, it is essential to consider the impact it will have on the residents and local community. The budget will not only provide essential services but also create opportunities for economic growth and improved quality of life.

More details about the proposed budget can be accessed by contacting the Town Clerk, Laurie Dolsen, at 715-399-0339 or visiting the town's website at www.townofoakland.net.

