New iPad Pro Models to Feature OLED Technology, Analyst Predicts

The upcoming 2024 iPad Pro models from Apple are expected to undergo a significant display upgrade, transitioning from mini-LED technology to OLED, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo, who is renowned for his accurate predictions on Apple’s product lineup, anticipates that the 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants will both sport OLED screens, providing users with an enhanced visual experience.

While Kuo did not provide an exact launch timeline for the 2024 iPad Pro models, he did highlight the adoption of LTPO backplanes, similar to the ones used in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. These backplanes not only offer improved image quality, but they also optimize power efficiency. As a result, the new iPad Pro lineup is set to support ProMotion technology, delivering a refresh rate of 120Hz that can dynamically adjust to as low as 1Hz, depending on the content displayed.

While the transition to OLED technology is expected to bring about a significant improvement in display quality, it may come with a price increase. Although Kuo has not disclosed the exact pricing, he estimates that the shipment of the two OLED iPad Pro models in 2024 will reach approximately 6-8 million units. This figure suggests slightly weaker momentum compared to the mini-LED versions, possibly due to the higher cost of OLED iPads. Additionally, Kuo speculates that the popularity of the more affordable and larger 12.9-inch iPad Air might also contribute to the lower shipment numbers.

As the new iPad Pro models hit the market, it is likely that the existing mini-LED versions will see a price drop. This could be an attractive option for those looking for a high-performance tablet at a lower cost. If you are not inclined to upgrade to the latest and greatest, the M2 iPad Pro will continue to be an excellent choice, offering robust performance and functionality at a more affordable price point.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is OLED technology?



A: OLED stands for Organic Light Emitting Diode. It is a display technology that features organic compounds that emit light when an electric current is applied. OLED screens offer advantages such as deeper blacks, higher contrast ratios, wider viewing angles, and faster response times compared to other display technologies.

Q: What are LTPO backplanes?



A: LTPO stands for Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide. LTPO backplanes are thin-film transistors that control the individual pixels in displays. They offer improved power efficiency and can dynamically adjust the refresh rate based on the content being displayed, leading to energy savings.

Q: Will the new iPad Pro models support ProMotion technology?



A: Yes, the upcoming iPad Pro models will support ProMotion technology, which allows for a high refresh rate of 120Hz. This results in smoother scrolling, improved responsiveness, and more fluid motion on the screen.

Q: How many units of the OLED iPad Pro models are expected to be shipped in 2024?



A: According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, it is estimated that around 6-8 million units of the OLED iPad Pro models will be shipped in 2024.

Q: Will the transition to OLED technology increase the price of the new iPad Pro models?



A: Yes, switching from mini-LED to OLED technology is expected to result in a price increase for the 2024 iPad Pro models. The exact pricing details have not been revealed yet.