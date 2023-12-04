Gen Z in India: A Cultural Shift Towards Trends and Fandoms

Gen Z in India is not just focused on careers anymore; they have shifted gears and are now leading the trend game. According to our 2024 Instagram Trend Talk insights, Indian Gen Z is not only adopting new trends but also setting them. From exploring diverse food flavors to having a keen interest in meme preferences, they are constantly pushing boundaries and making their mark on popular culture.

In terms of food, beauty, and fashion trends, Indian Gen Z has shown a heightened inclination to embrace and explore emerging trends. They are open to trying new experiences, ranging from ayurvedic ingredients to vegan products and adaptogens. This adventurous approach has made India a trendsetter in various realms.

While Gen Z in other countries may have different priorities, in India, staying healthy, exploring career paths, and traveling are the top goals for 2024. However, what sets them apart is their strong focus on career pursuits. A significant 43% of Indian Gen Z aspires for self-improvement, investing in personal growth and development. Furthermore, they believe that starting their own business is the best way to achieve wealth, unlike their counterparts in other nations.

Interestingly, meme preferences hold more weight than anticipated on Instagram. Nearly a third of Indian Gen Z respondents identified a “bad taste in memes” as a top turn-off when connecting with someone. This indicates the significance of relatable and humorous content in building connections.

Indian Gen Z’s enthusiasm for creatively showcasing fashion trends is growing rapidly. The popularity of trends like GRWM (Get Ready With Me) and thrifting is on the rise, with creators ingeniously integrating products into their content. DIY approaches featuring traditional items like ‘sarees’ and ‘jhumkas’ are particularly gaining attention.

It is also worth noting that nearly all Gen Z in India align themselves with a specific fandom, whether it be music, gaming, or sports. They affiliate themselves with fandoms like the BTS army, Swifties, Minecraft enthusiasts, and supporters of the Indian Cricket Team, among others. This strong sense of belonging to a community reflects their desire for connection and shared interests.

In terms of content preferences, relatability is key for Indian Gen Z. They want content that offers life advice, more behind-the-scenes glimpses into everyday life, and insights into various professions. This craving for relatability is consistent globally, and Indian Gen Z is no exception.

As we look ahead to 2024, it is evident that Gen Z in India will continue to shape global culture. To join the discussion on how they will influence trends and fandoms in the coming years, follow #IGTrendTalk and #IGTrendTalkIndia on Instagram.

FAQ:

Q: What makes Gen Z in India different from their global peers?

A: While Gen Z in many aspects are similar to their global peers, Indian Gen Z shows unique differences in their strong focus on career pursuits and their belief that starting their own business is the best way to achieve wealth.

Q: What do Indian Gen Z emphasize when connecting with others on Instagram?

A: Meme preferences hold significant importance when connecting with someone on Instagram, and a “bad taste in memes” is a top turn-off for nearly a third of Indian Gen Z respondents.

Q: What kind of content do Indian Gen Z want to see in 2024?

A: In 2024, Indian Gen Z is looking forward to more relatable content, including life advice, behind-the-scenes glimpses into everyday life, and content related to various professions.

Sources:

– Trends derived from the 2024 Instagram Trend Talk insights

– Quantitative survey carried out the trend forecasting firm WGSN and Instagram across India, Brazil, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States