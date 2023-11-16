Adelaide Crows’ 2024 Fixture: A Nightly Spectacle Under the Spotlight

Adelaide is set to shine on the AFL’s center stage next year with an exhilarating fixture that promises prime time national exposure. The Crows have secured an impressive lineup of fan-friendly games, including six Thursday and Friday night matches, showcasing their talents under the bright lights of Adelaide Oval.

CEO Tim Silvers expressed his excitement about the club’s bumper fixture, highlighting the significant off-field win for the Crows and their loyal members and supporters. The team will host five games against powerhouse Victorian clubs, including Geelong, Melbourne, Essendon, and Richmond, as well as the highly-anticipated first-ever Thursday night Showdown against arch-rivals Port Adelaide.

Adelaide’s home ground will also witness a night-time clash on Good Friday, as the Crows travel to Perth to face off against the Dockers in Round Three. Furthermore, fans can look forward to a thrilling three-game stretch at Adelaide Oval in June, with clashes against Richmond, GWS, and Sydney on consecutive Saturday nights.

The Crows will kick off their season away against Gold Coast in Queensland but will return home for their first home game against Geelong on a Friday night in Round Two. This clash will mark the first of six games to be broadcast on national free-to-air television, providing a platform for the Crows to showcase their improved performance and exciting brand of football.

With an enticing mix of high-stakes battles against top-tier clubs and strategic scheduling, Adelaide’s 2024 fixture promises to be an unforgettable season for both players and fans alike. The opportunities to play in front of a packed house at Adelaide Oval, especially under the lights, have been eagerly anticipated, and the Crows are keen to make the most of them.

As Silvers emphasized, the Crows are embracing the expectations and challenges that lie ahead. To secure a spot in the finals, they understand the importance of performing at their best against the toughest competitors, regardless of time or venue.

The Crows’ dedication to excellence is evident in their players’ commitment, with rigorous training during their off-season breaks. The high-performance team is working tirelessly to ensure the players are at their peak for the kick-off of Round One.

With record-breaking membership numbers in the previous year, the Crows are looking forward to welcoming their passionate supporters back to Adelaide Oval for an unforgettable season in 2024. The stage is set, the lights are shining, and Adelaide is ready to steal the show.

FAQs

1. How many Thursday and Friday night games will the Crows play in 2024?

The Crows will play a total of six Thursday and Friday night games in the upcoming season, five of which will be held at the iconic Adelaide Oval.

2. When will Adelaide host its first-ever Thursday night Showdown?

The historic Thursday night Showdown between Adelaide and Port Adelaide will take place in Round Eight of the 2024 season.

3. How many games will be televised on national free-to-air television?

Adelaide’s clash against Geelong in Round Two will be the first of six games to be broadcast on national free-to-air television throughout the season.

4. Will the Crows have any away games in 2024?

Yes, the Crows will embark on several road trips, including visits to Gold Coast, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Geelong, and Hobart, where they will face different opponents.