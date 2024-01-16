Stars Shine on the Red Carpet at the 2024 Emmy Awards

In a glamorous display of style and talent, the 2024 Emmy Awards brought together some of Hollywood’s biggest stars at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The delay in the awards show was caused strikes organized writers and actors unions last year. This year marks the 75th edition of the Emmy Awards, which were hosted the talented actor and comedian, Anthony Anderson.

The red carpet was a sight to behold, as celebrities showcased their stunning fashion choices. Here are some notable moments from the Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday:

– Laverne Cox, host of the Live From E!: Emmys Red Carpet show, wowed in a strapless, vintage Thierry Mugler gown. Her high ponytail added a touch of elegance to her look.

– Joy Sunday, known for her role in the Netflix series “Wednesday,” made her debut appearance on the Emmys red carpet. She expressed her support for her co-star Jenna Ortega, who was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series.

– Padma Lakshmi, who recently announced her departure from “Top Chef” after 17 years, made a statement in a green outfit. “Top Chef” was nominated for outstanding reality competition program, and the show’s stars Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons also graced the red carpet.

– Tyler James Williams, nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his role in “Abbott Elementary,” donned a custom Dolce & Gabbana ensemble, showcasing his impeccable sense of style.

The red carpet event was filled with glitz, glamour, and anticipation for the highly coveted Emmy Awards. As the industry continues to celebrate exceptional talent and creativity, the stars on the red carpet set the tone for an exciting and memorable night.