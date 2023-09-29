TikTok Presence Puts GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Under Scrutiny

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s presence on the popular app TikTok has drawn criticism from his rivals due to his lack of political experience and past business dealings. During the GOP debate, Nikki Haley aggressively attacked Ramaswamy for his TikTok presence, stating that TikTok is a dangerous social media app. Haley also highlighted Ramaswamy’s business dealings with China, suggesting that he couldn’t be trusted with TikTok. Other candidates, such as Tim Scott and Mike Pence, have proposed banning TikTok or implementing safety features due to national security concerns associated with the Chinese-owned technology company ByteDance.

Ramaswamy, who has expressed concerns about addictive social media use in children, recently joined TikTok to engage with younger voters. However, his decision has sparked parody accounts and trolls, forcing him to defend his change of stance on the app. Despite the scrutiny, Ramaswamy has maintained a hard line on “decoupling” from China, criticizing the U.S.’s heavy reliance on the country.

The concerns surrounding TikTok’s links to the Chinese government have also led to bipartisan efforts in Congress and the White House to limit the app’s reach. President Joe Biden’s administration has already prohibited the app from being downloaded on federal employees’ work devices and threatened a national ban if ByteDance doesn’t divest.

Overall, Ramaswamy’s TikTok presence has become a focal point, with his rivals using it as an opportunity to question his suitability as a presidential candidate. The debate around TikTok’s national security risks and the need for stricter regulations continues amongst the GOP candidates and beyond.

