The Village of Solon Springs Releases 2024 Proposed Budget

The Village of Solon Springs has recently released its proposed budget for the year 2024. The budget shows several changes in tax levies, revenue sources, and expenditures compared to the previous year.

In terms of tax levies, there is no change from the previous year, with the village expecting to collect $271,187.00 in tax contributions. However, there has been a significant decrease in mobile home taxes, with the 2024 proposed budget expecting to collect $1,000.00, a 60% decrease from the previous year.

State shared revenue has seen an increase of 39.57%, with the village anticipating $144,506.75 in revenue from this source. Transportation aid remains unchanged at $39,998.42.

Fire insurance dues have seen a slight increase of 4.17%, with the 2024 budget proposing a collection of $2,500.00. Licenses and permits revenue is also expected to increase 10.20%, from $2,695.00 to $2,970.00.

The Local Roads Improvement Program, however, will see a significant change, with the proposed budget allocating $0.00 for this program, a decrease of 100% from the previous year.

Miscellaneous revenue is projected to increase 80.52%, with the village expecting to collect $24,100.00 in 2024, compared to $13,350.00 in 2023. Overall, the total revenue for the village is projected to be $486,262.17, reflecting a 6.25% increase from the previous year.

Moving on to expenditures, general government expenses are expected to increase 13.01%, from $147,286.61 to $166,446.45. Public safety expenses will also see an increase of 16.81%, from $33,059.38 to $38,616.00.

On the other hand, public works expenses are projected to decrease 7.40%, from $210,640.77 to $195,057.27. Miscellaneous expenses, however, are expected to increase 29.18%, from $66,683.84 to $86,142.45.

The total expenditure for the village is estimated to be $486,262.17, reflecting a 6.25% increase from the previous year.

In terms of the proposed 2024 budget for the Village of Solon Springs, there are notable changes in various revenue sources and expenditures. While some revenues are expected to increase, such as sewer fees and interest income, others may see a decrease or remain unchanged.

It is important for the village and its residents to carefully review and analyze the proposed budget to ensure that resources are allocated effectively and all necessary expenses are covered.

Sources:

– Village of Solon Springs Municipal Clerk, Kathy Burger, dated October 17, 2023.