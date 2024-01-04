Big Tech Giants Face Potential Shakeup as Legal Rulings and Regulatory Actions Loom

Recent legal rulings and regulatory actions are poised to disrupt the dominance of major technology giants, including Apple, Google, Meta (formerly Facebook), Amazon, and Microsoft. These moves could significantly limit their power and control over their platforms, resulting in billions of dollars in revenue losses. Here are the key developments to watch in 2024.

US vs. Google: Search

The antitrust trial between the US government and Google, held in September and October 2023, revealed fascinating insights about the company’s practices. The lawsuit alleges that Google achieved its search monopoly through illegal agreements with device manufacturers, making it the default search engine. The summary stage is set for May, with a ruling expected later in the year. While the court could potentially force Google to divest certain activities, legal experts consider this unlikely. Instead, more realistic sanctions might include prohibitions and the revocation of exclusivity agreements, impacting Apple and other manufacturers and resulting in substantial revenue loss.

US vs. Google: Advertising

Before the trial regarding its search engine concludes, Google will face lawyers from the Department of Justice and multiple state attorneys general to discuss allegations of an illegal monopoly in digital advertising. The Department of Justice seeks to cancel “anti-competitive acquisitions” and compel Google to divest its ad-exchange unit. As almost 80% of Google’s revenue comes from advertising, this case poses a significant risk of revenue loss for the tech giant. The court aims to expedite proceedings, with a pre-trial starting in January and the trial itself commencing in March at the earliest.

Trade Commission vs. Meta

The Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit against Meta (formerly Facebook) accuses the company of antitrust violations concerning its acquisitions of WhatsApp and Instagram. The trial, which began in late 2020, is expected to progress this year, and a decision might be reached before 2025. If Meta loses the case, it could be compelled to divest WhatsApp and Instagram, impacting its revenue potential and business strategy as these platforms hold significant value, particularly among young users.

EU vs. Apple

In March, the European Union’s Digital Markets Act will come into effect, compelling Apple to allow users to download apps from outside its app store. This move challenges Apple’s tight control over the App Store, where it collects a 30% commission on each purchase. While the full impact on Apple’s revenue remains uncertain, developers will gain the ability to reach iPhone users independently,passing Apple’s restrictions, at least within the European Union. The US Department of Justice is also scrutinizing Apple’s app store policies, indicating potential action in the near future.

In conclusion, legal and regulatory actions in 2024 have the potential to disrupt the power dynamics of major technology companies. While the outcomes remain uncertain, these developments signal a shift towards increased scrutiny and potential constraints on the dominance of Big Tech giants.