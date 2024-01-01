In the summer of 2023, a new trend took over Instagram feeds around the world. Dance challenges became the latest craze, with influencers and regular users alike showcasing their moves to viral Bollywood tunes. It all began with Harsh Kumar and his nationwide #dumdumchallenge, where he taught a choreographed routine to the song “Dum dum mast hain…” from the 2010 Bollywood film Band Baaja Baaraat.

Kumar’s classes were more than just dance lessons, they were like mini Bollywood parties. People flocked to his two-hour sessions held in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Pune. The challenge quickly gained popularity, thanks to the countless reels on Instagram featuring dancers of all backgrounds, from celebrities to regular individuals. It became a nationwide phenomenon, creating a little cult of dancers following Kumar’s steps.

However, Harsh Kumar was not the only one to start a dance challenge. Soon after the #dumdumchallenge, Shehzaan Khan introduced the ‘Laung Wave’ on Instagram. Khan, another talented dancer and social media artist, choreographed a routine to the forgotten Bollywood tune “Laung da lashkara…” from the 2011 film Patiala House. His dance reel featuring Janhavi Motwani went viral in June, capturing the attention of dancers, creators, and ordinary people alike.

As the ‘Laung Wave’ gained momentum, Instagram algorithms started flooding users’ feeds with more dance reels. The same artists and dancers who were part of the #dumdumchallenge now participated in this new trend, fueling its popularity even further. The Internet became a platform for self-expression through dance, with individuals showcasing their skills in groups, solo performances, on streets, terraces, and even at weddings.

The rise of dance challenges on Instagram in 2023 highlights the influential power of social media in shaping cultural trends. It has created opportunities for talented dancers to gain recognition and for people of all backgrounds to embrace their passion for dance. As the popularity of these challenges continues to grow, we can expect even more creative and viral trends to emerge on the platform in the future.