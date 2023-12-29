Year in Review: The Best and Worst Celebrity Cameos in Gaming

In the ever-expanding world of gaming, celebrity cameos have become a common fixture. From iconic reprisals to bizarre publicity stunts, the year 2023 saw its fair share of famous faces gracing the gaming world. Let’s take a look at some of the biggest appearances, ranked from worst to best.

First on the list is the tie-in between the movie Dune: Part Two and Call of Duty. While the star power of Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler is undeniable, the execution of their avatars in the game falls flat. The dead-eyed characters and recycled dialogue snippets from the upcoming film leave much to be desired.

Next up is The Weeknd, who made his debut in Epic Games’ Fortnite. Although the artist’s appearance makes sense given his popularity, the new game mode, Fortnite Festival, feels lackluster. With repetitive songs and uninspiring gameplay, it fails to capture the excitement that Fortnite is known for.

Snoop Dogg’s recurring appearance in the Call of Duty franchise feels redundant. While his first appearance brought something fresh to the game, his inclusion in Modern Warfare II adds nothing new. The dialogue feels lackluster and uninspired, making his presence feel like an afterthought.

Finally, we have Peter Weller reprising his role as RoboCop in the game RoboCop: Rogue City. While the faithful recreation of the character is commendable, the game itself falls short. With a mixed tone and violent gameplay, it fails to capture the essence of the original film.

Overall, the year 2023 showcased both the highs and lows of celebrity cameos in gaming. While some appearances were lackluster and fell short of expectations, others managed to captivate audiences and enhance the gaming experience. As the gaming industry continues to evolve, we can expect even more star-studded appearances in the future.