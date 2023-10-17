The 2023 Zozo Championship: Schedule, Players, and How to Watch

The 2023 Zozo Championship is set to take place this week at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Japan. After the recent 2023 Ryder Cup, some U.S. team members are returning to action for this prestigious event.

American golfers like Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa will be among the notable players competing in the Zozo Championship. However, all eyes will be on Keegan Bradley, who was left out of the U.S. Ryder Cup team this year. Bradley is looking to defend his title and secure another emotional victory in Japan.

For viewers in the U.S., Golf Channel will provide televised coverage of the tournament. Additionally, streaming coverage will be available through ESPN+ and Peacock.

Here is an overview of the schedule for the Zozo Championship:

– First and second round tee times will be announced soon.

– The event kicks off on Wednesday night.

Make sure to check the Zozo Championship TV schedule and streaming schedule for specific times and coverage.

The Zozo Championship is an important tournament on the PGA Tour, attracting top players from around the world. It offers an exciting opportunity to witness incredible golfing skills and fierce competition.

Stay tuned to witness the action unfold at the 2023 Zozo Championship and see if Keegan Bradley can successfully defend his title in Japan.

Sources:

– Golf Channel

– ESPN

– Peacock

Note: URLs for sources are not included in this summary.