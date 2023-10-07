WWE Fastlane: The Exciting Lineup and How to Watch

WWE Fastlane is set to take place in Indianapolis this Saturday, featuring a card packed with thrilling matches. Three of these matches will be championship bouts, including a highly anticipated world heavyweight title match contested under Last Man Standing rules.

The main event will see Seth Rollins, the current world heavyweight champion, defend his title against Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura has been taunting Rollins, particularly focusing on the champion’s injured back. After refusing to fight Rollins for weeks, Nakamura finally goaded him into accepting any match Nakamura desired. The tension is high as they face off once again in the ring.

Another headline match will see the return of John Cena, who teams up with LA Knight to take on Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline. This will be Cena’s first televised match since WrestleMania, making it an exciting moment for fans.

The card also includes a thrilling triple threat match for the WWE women’s championship. IYO SKY, the current champion who won the title cashing in her Money in the Bank contract against Asuka, will defend her title against both Asuka and Charlotte Flair. This match offers a great opportunity for SKY to prove herself against two formidable opponents.

Additionally, fans can look forward to an intriguing tag match between LWO and Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. The stakes are high as each team fights to claim victory in this intense showdown.

To catch all the action, tune in to Peacock to watch the live broadcast of the 2023 WWE Fastlane on Saturday night. The event will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, with the start time set for 8 p.m. ET. Don’t miss out on the excitement and drama as these talented wrestlers compete for championship titles!

