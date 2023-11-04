WWE Crown Jewel 2023: Top Matches and Predictions

WWE fans, get ready for an action-packed night as Crown Jewel returns to Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The much-anticipated event will feature five championship bouts that are sure to leave fans on the edge of their seats.

In the main event, Roman Reigns will defend his undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight. Reigns, who has held the title for an impressive duration, faces Knight, who has been gaining popularity among fans. While Knight’s rise has been noteworthy, experts believe that Reigns will continue his dominant reign and walk away with the title intact.

Another thrilling match to watch out for is the clash between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins has been an active titleholder, but McIntyre’s compelling character and overdue chance at the world title make him a strong contender. Experts suggest that McIntyre has the potential to shake things up and provide a fresh face as champion.

On the women’s side, Rhea Ripley will defend her Women’s World Championship against four challengers in a fatal-five way match. Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, and Raquel Rodriguez will all be vying for the title and the honor of being known as the “baddest woman in WWE.” With Jax’s destructive return and the underutilized potential of Stark and Rodriguez, the outcome of this match is highly unpredictable.

Lastly, Iyo Sky will put her WWE Women’s Championship on the line against former champion Bianca Belair. Sky claimed the title cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Belair at SummerSlam, creating a sense of unfinished business between the two. Belair will undoubtedly be seeking revenge and hoping to reclaim her championship.

So, mark your calendars and tune in to WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, streaming live on Peacock. With these high-stakes matches and the anticipation of surprising outcomes, this event promises to be a thrilling ride for WWE fans worldwide.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. When and where is WWE Crown Jewel 2023 taking place?

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 will be held in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

2. What are the main championship matches at Crown Jewel?

The main championship matches at Crown Jewel include Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight for the WWE Universal Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship, and Rhea Ripley defending her Women’s World Championship against Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, and Raquel Rodriguez.

3. Who are the experts predicting to win these matches?

Experts believe that Roman Reigns will retain his WWE Universal Championship, while Drew McIntyre has a strong chance of dethroning Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. The outcome of the fatal-five way women’s match is highly unpredictable, with various contenders having a shot at claiming the title.

4. Where can I watch WWE Crown Jewel 2023?

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 will be live-streamed on Peacock.

5. Are there any other matches or surprises to look forward to at Crown Jewel?

While the championship matches are the main highlights of Crown Jewel, WWE events are always known for surprises and unexpected moments. Make sure to tune in to catch all the excitement and find out if any surprises are in store.