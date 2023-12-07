TikTok and YouTube Reveals Biggest Trends and Creators of 2023

As we prepare to bid farewell to 2023 and welcome the new year, social media giants TikTok and YouTube are reflecting on the past year’s trends and creators that captivated viewers worldwide. Both platforms have unveiled their top picks, showcasing the diverse range of content that made waves in 2023.

TikTok, known for its short-form videos, took users on a journey through various topics that caught their attention. From cooking and cleaning tips to makeup routines and travel adventures, there was an abundance of exciting content to explore. The platform celebrated both small creators who gained recognition and big names who garnered even more fame. TikTok’s new policies were embraced the global creator community, leading to great revenue opportunities and influence over audiences.

Among the top trends on TikTok were Dollievision’s Makeup Routine, the world premiere of Iron Man, Giant Kittens, Selena Gomez’s before-flight routine, and the remarkable voice of New Talent Chrishoffish. Content such as Food ASMR thezachchoi, the adorable pooch from kaaaathhhhy, Sarah Kristy’s onion-chopping hack, and tubby nugget’s life reminders also captured viewers’ attention. Educational content soared in popularity, showcasing the rise of informative clips on the platform.

While TikTok’s compilation of top videos showcased mainstream content, some users found themselves drawn to niche and unconventional content, questioning if the platform’s diversity was accurately represented. This sentiment echoed the evolution of online content and user preferences, as seen in YouTube’s abandoned “Rewind” videos. However, TikTok’s unique and authentic vibe continued to captivate audiences.

YouTube also revealed its biggest trends, focusing on engagement and user behavior. The topics displayed the impact of fandom on culture and society, with content spanning various formats, including live streams, vlogs, short videos, and podcasts. Creators added their personal touch, resonating with their audience and producing captivating content.

Some surprising highlights on YouTube included the success of Skibidi Toilet and the famous Grimace Shake reply. Peaches from Jack Black brought laughter, while Miley Cyrus’ hit song “Flowers” struck a chord with viewers. The turmoil in Gaza and the movie Barbie sparked global debates, and the world of AI fascinated users, who eagerly searched for ways it could revolutionize our lives.

In terms of content creation, MrBeast reigned supreme on YouTube, securing the most views and solidifying his position as the platform’s biggest YouTuber. Other notable creators in the top 10 included Zhong, Ben Azelart, VuxVux, and Pink Short Couple. Gaming also had a significant influence, as people turned to online gaming for entertainment.

As we reflect on the year that was, TikTok and YouTube remind us of the diverse content and talented creators who made 2023 truly memorable.