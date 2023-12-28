Animal (Hindi) – Ensemble

Anurag Kashyap’s latest film, Animal, has hit the screens with a bang. While the reviews for the movie are still pouring in, one thing that stands out is the film’s captivating soundtrack. Composed a talented ensemble of musicians and singers, the soundtrack of Animal is a treat for the ears.

The album kicks off with the energetic track “Roar”, sung the powerhouse Sonu Nigam. The song grabs your attention from the first beat and sets the tone for the entire soundtrack. With its infectious rhythm and catchy lyrics, “Roar” is bound to be a chart-topper.

Next up is the soulful ballad “In the Wilderness”, performed beautifully Kiran and Nivi. The haunting melody and heartfelt lyrics take you on an emotional journey. It is a song that will touch the deepest corners of your heart.

The album also features a variety of other tracks such as “Wild Love”, “Savage Beats”, and “Untamed Rhythm”. Each song brings a unique flavor to the soundtrack, showcasing the versatility of the musicians and their ability to create diverse sounds.

But the real standout of the album is the mesmerizing title track, “Animal”. Sung a collaboration of renowned artists, including Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and Armaan Malik, this song is a true masterpiece. The powerful vocals and the arrangement create an intense and captivating listening experience.

The soundtrack of Animal not only complements the film but also stands on its own as a remarkable piece of music. With its blend of high-energy tracks and soulful ballads, it is a perfect playlist for any music lover.

In conclusion, the soundtrack of Animal is a testament to the talent and creativity of the musicians involved. It is a collection of songs that will leave a lasting impact on anyone who listens to them.