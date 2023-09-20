The New York Liberty and Dallas Wings Advance to WNBA Semifinals

The New York Liberty and Dallas Wings both secured their spots in the semifinals of the 2023 WNBA playoffs with impressive victories. In a thrilling overtime game, the Liberty outlasted the Washington Mystics with a final score of 90-85. On the other hand, the Wings dominated the Atlanta Dream, winning 101-74 and achieving their biggest playoff victory in franchise history.

In the new playoff format introduced last season, there are no longer anyes. The eight teams are seeded in a standard bracket, with the top seed playing against the eighth seed, second seed against seventh seed, third seed against sixth seed, and fourth seed against fifth seed. The first round of the playoffs is a best-of-three series, while the semifinals and Finals are both best-of-five.

It is important to note that the first round is played under a 2-1 format. This means that the higher seed hosts Games 1 and 2, while the lower seed hosts the deciding Game 3 if necessary. The semifinals and Finals follow a 2-2-1 format, with the higher seed hosting Games 1, 2, and 5 if needed.

Looking ahead, the Connecticut Sun will face the Minnesota Lynx in a decisive Game 3 on Wednesday, September 20. The winner of that game will advance to the semifinals to face the Las Vegas Aces. The semifinals are scheduled to begin on Sunday, September 24, with two games airing on ESPN and ESPN2.

The championship odds for the remaining teams entering the first round were as follows: Aces -160, Liberty +130, Sun +2000, Wings +3000, Mystics +3500, Dream +15000, Lynx +20000, and Sky +25000.

