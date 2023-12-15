Elle Fanning Opens Up About Love and Destiny

In a recent interview, actress Elle Fanning shared her thoughts on love and destiny. Fanning, known for her roles in films like Teen Spirit, opened up about her past relationship with director Max Minghella and their subsequent breakup. While Fanning confirmed their split in a candid interview with Harper’s BAZAAR U.K., she also expressed her unwavering belief in love at first sight and her belief that destiny plays a role in our romantic lives.

During the interview, Fanning reflected on her romantic nature, describing herself as a “hopeless romantic.” She admitted that she still believes in love at first sight, despite the end of her relationship with Minghella. Fanning acknowledged that some might call her crazy for holding onto such a belief, but she remained steadfast in her convictions.

The actress went on to express her belief in destiny, stating that she feels it is her destiny to find true love. Fanning believes that certain things are meant to be and that love, in particular, is something that is predestined. She maintains a positive outlook on her romantic future, confident that fate will guide her towards the right person.

While Fanning’s recent breakup may have been difficult, it is clear that she remains optimistic about love and the role it plays in her life. Her unwavering belief in love at first sight and destiny demonstrates her hopeful and romantic nature. As she continues to pursue her acting career and navigate personal relationships, Fanning’s outlook serves as a reminder to hold onto hope and trust in the power of destiny.