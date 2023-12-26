The Year of Scandalous Celebrity Divorces

Summary: In the realm of celebrity divorces, this year has delivered an abundance of wild and scandalous separations. From expected breakups to shocking revelations, these splits have captured the attention of tabloids and gossip sites alike. While a variety of high-profile couples have called it quits, some divorces have garnered more excitement and controversy than others.

The Unraveling of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce took a tumultuous turn that left the public in shock. Before the official filing of paperwork, rumors began to circulate that Jonas had caught his wife on their Ring camera, leading to his decision to end the marriage. Although he denied leaking any information to the media, the details surrounding the incident remain unclear. Jonas’s attempt to rally public support backfired as fans reacted unfavorably, resulting in tearful performances during his tour. Meanwhile, Turner filed a lawsuit accusing Jonas of holding their children hostage, escalating tensions. However, both parties eventually reached a custody agreement, and Turner has since moved on with a British nobleman, Peregrine “Perry” John Dickinson Pearson.

Ariana Grande’s Journey to New Love

Ariana Grande’s divorce from Dalton Gomez appeared to be a straightforward case of two individuals growing apart. However, when rumors surfaced linking her to Ethan Slater, a fellow cast member from the Wicked movies, a new layer of intrigue unfolded. TMZ reported that Slater was still married at the time, complicating matters further. Though sources close to Grande and Slater denied any misconduct during their respective marriages, Slater’s estranged wife, Lilly Jay, seemed to suggest otherwise. Despite the drama, Grande and Slater have continued their relationship, showcasing their support for one another in the public eye.

The Alleged Affair of Natalie Portman’s Husband

While Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have not officially filed for divorce, their marriage appeared to crumble amid accusations of infidelity. The media broke the news of Millepied’s alleged affair with a 25-year-old French climate activist named Camille Étienne. Although Portman remained silent on the matter, the affair was confirmed a source close to her. Millepied is reportedly remorseful and working to salvage his relationship with Portman and their family. In the meantime, Portman has been making public appearances without her wedding ring, further fueling speculation of a separation.

In a year filled with messy celebrity divorces, these stories have captivated and shocked audiences. Whether it’s the drama surrounding Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, the scandalous love triangles of Ariana Grande, or the alleged affair in Natalie Portman’s marriage, these celebrity divorces have provided plenty of entertainment for fans and tabloid readers alike.