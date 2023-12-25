Famous Celebrity Couples Who Called it Quits

It’s always a shock to fans when their favorite celebrity couples break up, but it seems like 2023 was the year of the celebrity breakup. High-profile couples in the entertainment industry decided to go their separate ways, leaving fans heartbroken and wondering what went wrong. Let’s take a look at some of the biggest and most shocking celebrity breakups of the year.

First on the list is Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. After one year of marriage and six years of dating, the couple announced their separation in August. Britney took to Instagram to confirm the news, stating that they had decided to part ways and that it was nobody’s business to know the details.

Another high-profile breakup was that of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules. After nearly a decade together, the couple called it quits in March 2023. The split garnered a lot of attention, especially after it was revealed that Tom had cheated on Ariana with a co-star. The aftermath of their breakup was televised in the show’s intense Season 10 reunion, and fans are eagerly awaiting to see how their lives unfold in Season 11.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, who were married for 27 years, also shocked fans with their announcement of divorce in September. The couple shared a statement expressing their gratitude for their time together but explained that they had decided to separate to pursue their individual growth.

Other notable breakups include Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth, and Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner.

While the reasons for these breakups vary, it’s a reminder that even the happiest-looking relationships can come to an end. Celebrities may have fame and fortune, but they are not immune to the challenges that relationships face. As fans, we can only hope that they find happiness and fulfillment in their individual journeys moving forward.