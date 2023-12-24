Celebrity Culture: A Shift in Perspective

In recent years, there has been a significant shift in society’s perception of celebrities and their role within our culture. Events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing global conflicts have raised questions about the relevance and influence of celebrities. This change in perspective is exemplified the recent controversy surrounding Rihanna’s brand, Savage x Fenty.

Last year, Savage x Fenty, known for its inclusive and diverse lingerie, ranked poorly on Remake’s Fashion Accountability Report. The report criticized the company for disregarding industry standards, lack of social and environmental disclosures, and the use of oil-based synthetic fabrics. Despite the report being initially ignored, it gained viral attention on social media after Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) revealed that Puma, a collaborator of Fenty, sponsored the Israel Football Association.

This sudden viral attention demonstrates a broader cultural shift in our relationship with celebrities. Previously, we revered celebrities as icons and elevated them to god-like status. However, our perspective is evolving, and we are now more critical of their actions and the ethical practices of their brands. The influence of social media has played a significant role in amplifying these discussions and holding celebrities accountable.

The COVID-19 pandemic further highlighted this shift in perspective. As the world grappled with the devastating effects of the virus, celebrities were criticized for their insensitivity and disregard for public health guidelines. Instances of celebrities flaunting their privilege traveling, partying, and accessing resources not available to the general public intensified public scrutiny.

The infamous “Imagine” video, in which celebrities sang John Lennon’s song from the comfort of their luxurious homes, became a symbol of the stark disconnect between celebrities and everyday people. While society was facing immense suffering and inequality, celebrities attempted to provide solace through their images, completely out of touch with the reality of the situation.

This changing perspective challenges the notion that celebrities are superior beings deserving of our unwavering admiration. Instead, we now demand accountability, ethical practices, and genuine empathy from those in the public eye. Celebrities are no longer seen as untouchable idols, but rather individuals who should use their platform for positive change.

While celebrity culture may never completely disappear, society’s evolving perspective signifies a more critical and discerning audience. As we continue to navigate a world marked crises, our relationship with celebrities will undoubtedly continue to evolve, emphasizing the values of accountability, authenticity, and empathy.