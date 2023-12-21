The Changing Perception of Celebrities in Our Culture

Celebrities have always held a special place in our society, with many of us admiring and idolizing them. However, recent events have caused us to question the role and significance of celebrities in our culture. The COVID-19 pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis, and global conflicts have all contributed to a cultural shift in how we perceive and interact with celebrities.

In the past, celebrities were seen as almost god-like figures, deserving of special treatment and adoration. We would go to great lengths to be near them, to touch them, and to be a part of their world. Conversely, those who went against celebrities would face public shaming and even harassment. This behavior was seen as normal because celebrities were believed to be more superior, talented, and charismatic than ordinary people.

However, this perception is starting to change. The pandemic has intensified existing inequalities and made them impossible to ignore. While millions of people lost their lives and faced hardships, celebrities seemed to live in a different reality, escaping to their second homes, traveling freely, and disregarding lockdown rules. This blatant disregard for the struggles of ordinary people caused a surge in public resentment and a renewed interest in the phrase “Eat The Rich.”

Social media played a significant role in amplifying these sentiments. Videos on platforms like TikTok, where young people listed which celebrities they would “eat first,” went viral. The pandemic highlighted the stark contrast between the lives of celebrities and the everyday realities of the general population.

The infamous “Imagine” video, in which celebrities sang about a world with “no possessions” while living in their lavish homes, further exposed the self-importance and detachment of celebrities from the real world. Instead of offering solace, the video only served to highlight the extreme privilege that celebrities enjoy.

As a result of these events, our relationship with celebrities is undergoing a significant shift. The once-unquestioned power and influence they held are now being scrutinized and challenged. While it is unlikely that celebrity culture will be completely abolished, it is clear that the unquestioning adoration and reverence previously bestowed upon celebrities are fading. We are beginning to see them as fallible individuals who are out of touch with the realities of everyday people.

The changing perception of celebrities in our culture underscores the growing demand for authenticity, accountability, and a more equitable society. As we continue to navigate these tumultuous times, it is crucial that we reassess our relationship with celebrity culture and strive towards a more balanced and inclusive society.