The 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Series to be Live-Streamed on YouTube

The upcoming 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Series will be available for free live streaming on YouTube, according to an announcement World Aquatics. This decision comes after the live streaming and on-demand replay partner, Recast, faced financial instability due to the withdrawal of a major investor.

The 2023 World Cup Series will consist of three stops, all of which will take place in Europe. The first stop will be held in Berlin, Germany, from October 6th to October 8th. The second stop will be in Athens, Greece, from October 13th to October 15th. Finally, the third and last stop will be held in Budapest, Hungary, from October 20th to October 22nd.

The 2023 series has already attracted some big names in swimming, with Adam Peaty and Kristof Milak set to make their much-anticipated returns to racing after missing this summer’s World Championships. Alongside them, other notable participants expected to compete are Beata Nelson, Sarah Sjostrom, Kylie Masse, Kaylee McKeown, Lani Pallister, Michael Andrew, Nic Fink, Chad le Clos, Thomas Ceccon, and Dylan Carter.

By streaming the World Cup Series on YouTube, World Aquatics aims to make the competition accessible to a larger audience worldwide. This move ensures that swimming enthusiasts from across the globe can witness the thrilling performances of these talented swimmers.

It is worth noting that the live streaming and accessibility on YouTube does not require any subscription or payment, making it an inclusive platform for fans of the sport. So, mark your calendars and get ready to enjoy the action-packed swimming events of the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Series.

