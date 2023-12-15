Exploring a World of Brand Collaborations: My Journey as a Content Creator

Summary: In this article, a student writer shares their experience as a content creator and highlights the brand collaborations that have contributed to their increased income. From affiliate marketing to ambassadorships, this journey has allowed them to pursue their passions and discover personal growth through content creation.

Little Words Project – Embracing Affiliate Marketing

As an affiliate marketer for Little Words Project, the writer promotes discount codes and receives free bracelets and commission in return. While this may represent the smallest portion of their income, their love for the bracelets makes it a worthwhile endeavor.

Kodiak Cakes – A Childhood Dream Come True

Having grown up eating Kodiak Cakes products, the writer was thrilled to work with the brand. Through Intern Queen, they secured a position that ran from August 2022 to January 2023, allowing them to share their genuine enthusiasm for the brand.

Thermos – Seizing Opportunities

When On Campus Advertising approached the writer with a content creation opportunity for Thermos, they eagerly accepted. Despite some delay in payment, they still consider it a valuable experience and take pride in being associated with the brand.

Rate My Professors – Supporting a Familiar Platform

Discovering an opportunity through someone they followed on social media, the writer became a Rate My Professors ambassador. Being a regular user of the platform, they found it fulfilling to support and collaborate with a company they truly believe in.

BEARPAW – The Joy of Community

Applying after seeing someone they follow apply, the writer became a BEARPAW Campus Ranger. This position not only provided them with free shoes but also introduced them to a supportive community of 49 other members. The sense of camaraderie made this opportunity particularly rewarding.

Parade – The Beginning of Paid Work

Parade holds a special place in the writer’s heart as it was the first company to pay them for their content. Starting as a Parade Friend and eventually becoming a paid Parade Gold member, they appreciate the brand’s constant product drops and their genuine enthusiasm for their work.

Graduate Hotel – A Surprising Discovery

Discovering the Graduate Hotel ambassador program through an Instagram ad, the writer never expected to land such a significant position. While it came as a shock, this collaboration became a major part of their income, leading to fruitful collaborations with a hotel company.

Embracing Passion and Growth

Reflecting on their journey, the writer encourages others to pursue their passions unabashedly. Despite any initial anxieties about judgment, starting a content creation journey has brought them success and personal growth. They urge anyone feeling the urge to start to take the leap and unlock the potential within themselves.