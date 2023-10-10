The 2023 Shriners Children’s Open: Preview and Viewing Information

The 2023 Shriners Children’s Open is set to take place this week at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada. This tournament marks the third-to-last event of the PGA Tour season. Fans can catch all the action on TV and online with the following viewing options.

One of the notable contenders in this year’s field is Tom Kim, who claimed his second career win at TPC Summerlin last year. Although Kim hasn’t secured another victory since then, he is back in the competition and aiming for a repeat title. Additionally, the Shriners Children’s Open will feature LPGA star Lexi Thompson, who received a sponsor’s exemption for her PGA Tour debut. Thompson joins a select group of only seven women who have teed it up on the PGA Tour in history.

To ensure you don’t miss any of the exciting moments, Golf Channel will provide comprehensive TV coverage for the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open. For those looking to stream the tournament online, ESPN+ and Peacock will be offering live coverage. Keep an eye out for the release of the complete tee times for the first and second rounds, which will be available soon.

Make sure to tune in and witness the thrilling golf action as these talented players battle it out for victory at TPC Summerlin.

