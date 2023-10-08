The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship: A Look at the Upcoming Event

The PGA Tour is back in action this week with the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship, the second event of FedEx Cup Fall. Hosted at the Country Club of Jackson, this tournament is expected to deliver another thrilling finish in Mississippi.

The field includes several notable players who finished within the top 50 of the FedEx Cup standings. Emiliano Grillo, Adam Svensson, Lee Hodges, Eric Cole, and Tom Hoge have all secured their spots in the signature events of 2024. However, defending champion Mackenzie Hughes, who is ranked 51st in the FedEx Cup standings, will compete to secure his position in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational.

One player to watch out for is Swedish superstar Ludvig Aberg. After his impressive performance in the 2023 Ryder Cup, where he contributed 2 points to Europe’s victory, Aberg is looking to carry his momentum back to the United States. While Aberg already has full status for the 2024 season through the PGA Tour U, he aims to climb the FedEx Cup standings and potentially earn an invitation to prestigious tournaments like the Players Championship and the Masters.

The Sanderson Farms Championship is sure to provide an exciting display of talent as players compete for crucial points and status improvements. Golf fans can catch the action through live TV coverage on Golf Channel and radio coverage on PGA Tour Radio.

Sources:

– PGA Tour