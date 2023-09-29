The Europeans Take an Early Lead at the 2023 Ryder Cup

The first day of the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome saw the European team dominate, taking a commanding 6.5 to 1.5 lead over the United States. Europe swept the morning foursomes session and erased three American leads in the afternoon four-ball, leaving the Americans with a daunting task ahead. The U.S. team will need to win the majority of the remaining matches to secure a victory or retain the trophy in a tie.

The American team has struggled to win a Ryder Cup hosted in Europe since 1993, and with the Europeans’ strong play, including golfers like Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland, it will be a challenging feat for the Americans to overcome the deficit. The European team boasts the top three-ranked players in the field, while the American team has depth from top to bottom.

Despite the scoreline, the Ryder Cup crowds in Rome have been lively and enthusiastic, creating an exciting atmosphere for the matches. The tournament schedule includes two more days of play, and it is expected to continue to be thrilling until the end.

For those interested in watching the action, the Ryder Cup has a comprehensive TV schedule, with coverage available on USA Network and NBC. Live streaming is also available on platforms like fubo and RyderCup.com.

The 2023 Ryder Cup is shaping up to be a memorable event, and fans can catch all the excitement as the teams battle it out in this prestigious golf tournament.

