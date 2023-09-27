United States Looks to End Drought at 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome

The United States is aiming to break a three-decade dry spell as they face off against Europe in the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome. While the US has dominated the Ryder Cup on their home soil, their last victory in Europe was in 1993, and this year, they are eager to change that.

In 2021, the US assembled one of its youngest and most talented Ryder Cup teams to date. While they could have stuck with the same roster for this year’s event, there have been some unexpected automatic qualifiers due to the outstanding performances of certain golfers throughout the season.

According to CBS Sports senior writer Kyle Porter, Europe holds an advantage at the top with their three best players: Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, and Jon Rahm. However, Europe also brings in the three lowest-ranked golfers. Despite this, the American team boasts more depth from top to bottom, even though both sides have four Ryder Cup rookies.

This Ryder Cup is expected to be an intense battle between the two teams. The crowds at the Ryder Cup are notorious for their enthusiasm and rowdiness, and this year’s event in Italy is expected to be no different.

For those interested in watching the action unfold, here is a breakdown of the Ryder Cup TV schedule:

Day 1 — Friday, Sept. 29

– Session 1 (foursomes): 1:35 a.m.

– Session 2 (fourball): 6:25 a.m.

– Live TV coverage: 1:30 a.m. to noon on USA Network

– Live stream online: 1:30 a.m. to noon on fubo (Try for free) and RyderCup.com

Day 2 — Saturday, Sept. 30

– Session 1 (foursomes): 1:35 a.m.

– Session 2 (fourball): 6:25 a.m.

– Live TV coverage: 1:30-3 a.m. on USA Network | 3 a.m. to noon on NBC

– Live stream online: 1:30 a.m. to noon on fubo (Try for free) and RyderCup.com

Day 3 — Sunday, Oct. 1

– Singles: 5:35 a.m.

– Live TV coverage: 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on NBC

– Live stream online: 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on fubo (Try for free) and RyderCup.com

Get ready for an exciting weekend of golf as the United States and Europe battle it out for the coveted Ryder Cup title.

Definitions:

– Ryder Cup: A golf tournament played biennially between teams from Europe and the United States.

– Foursomes: A format in golf where two players compete against another pair, taking turns playing the same ball.

– Fourball: A format in golf where two players compete as a team, each playing their own ball, and the lower score of the two is counted for each hole.

– Rookies: Players who are participating in the Ryder Cup for the first time.

Sources:

– USATSI