Ikea UK and Tesco Partner to Revolutionize Online Order Collection

Ikea UK and Tesco have joined forces to transform the way customers collect their online orders. Building on the success of a pilot scheme and trial run, Ikea is now rolling out over 70 mobile pick-up points across the United Kingdom in collaboration with Tesco.

Under this new service, customers can conveniently collect their Ikea orders from designated areas in the car parks of participating Tesco stores. The best part? Orders over £100 can be collected for free, while a minimal fee of £5 applies to all other orders.

This innovative approach to order collection aims to provide customers with greater flexibility and convenience. By leveraging Tesco’s extensive network of stores, Ikea is offering a seamless experience where customers can easily retrieve their purchases while completing their regular grocery shopping.

The phased expansion is already underway, with plans to introduce these mobile pick-up points in various regions of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. By the autumn of 2024, customers across the UK will have access to these convenient collection points.

This collaboration between two retail giants demonstrates the industry’s commitment to adapting to changing customer needs. By combining expertise and resources, Ikea and Tesco are redefining the e-commerce experience, making it more accessible and efficient for customers.

