Kristina Rybalchenko Takes the Social Media/Streaming Title in 2023 Readers Poll

Kristina Rybalchenko has emerged as the winner in the “Social Media/Streaming” category of Modern Drummer’s 2023 Readers Poll. With a strong following of 773k on Instagram and 998k on TikTok, Rybalchenko has gained popularity consistently showcasing her drumming skills.

Under her handle @kriss_drummer, Rybalchenko has been actively sharing her drum cover videos on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. Her covers span various genres, and her technical precision and impressive mixing have left a lasting impact on her viewers. It comes as no surprise that she has gained such a large following in a short period of time.

This year’s nomination and win in Modern Drummer’s Readers Poll mark Rybalchenko’s first appearance in the magazine. Her presence and talent on social media have undoubtedly contributed to her success, solidifying her position as a rising star in the drumming community.

To explore Rybalchenko’s drumming videos and connect with her on social media, you can visit her various profiles linked below. For more information on the other winners of the 2023 Readers Poll, click here.

