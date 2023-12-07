St. Joe’s Prep Eyes Eighth State Championship

St. Joe’s Prep is set to compete in their eighth consecutive state title game this weekend at Chapman Field in Cumberland Valley. The Hawks have solidified their position as the standard among large schools in Pennsylvania, currently on a winning streak of 12 games. In fact, St. Joe’s has made it to the state finals 10 times in the past 11 years. Their dominance is clear as they pursue their eighth state championship and fifth Class 6A state title in the last six years.

While quarterback Samaj Jones is a key player for the Hawks, it’s their defense that has played a significant role in their success. They demonstrated their defensive prowess in the semifinals shutting out Central Bucks South, who had been averaging 33.5 points per game in the playoffs, with a stunning 49-0 victory.

On the other side of the field, North Allegheny will be making their first appearance in the state finals since 2012, marking their fourth overall appearance. The Tigers have never lost a state championship game, having won titles in 1990, 2010, and 2012. In their journey to the finals, they were outgained Harrisburg but managed a 24-12 victory. North Allegheny’s strategy against St. Joe’s Prep will likely involve ball control to keep their potent offense off the field, as they heavily relied on the run game against Harrisburg, throwing only six passes.

Both teams have had impressive seasons, with St. Joe’s Prep scoring a total of 535 points in the regular season and allowing just 114. In the playoffs, they have maintained their dominance, scoring an average of 44.5 points per game and allowing only 7 points on average. On the other hand, North Allegheny has scored a total of 619 points in the regular season, allowing 237. In the playoffs, they have had an average of 39.5 points scored and 16.7 points allowed.

As St. Joe’s Prep looks to defend their title, the stage is set for an exciting matchup between these top high school football teams in Pennsylvania. The championship game will test the skills and strategies of both teams, and each will be determined to claim victory on the field.